Taylor Morrison: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Taylor Morrison Home Corp. (TMHC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $193.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had profit of $1.92. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.02 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.94 per share.

The home builder posted revenue of $2.03 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.96 billion.

