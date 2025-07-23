Live Radio
Taylor Morrison: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 23, 2025, 6:23 AM

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Taylor Morrison Home Corp. (TMHC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $193.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had profit of $1.92. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.02 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.94 per share.

The home builder posted revenue of $2.03 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.96 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TMHC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TMHC

