T-Mobile: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $3.22 billion.

The Bellevue, Washington-based company said it had profit of $2.84 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.69 per share.

The wireless carrier posted revenue of $21.13 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.97 billion.

