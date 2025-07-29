Sysco: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Sysco Corp. (SYY) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $531 million. On a…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Sysco Corp. (SYY) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $531 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.10. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.48 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.40 per share.

The food distributor posted revenue of $21.14 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $21 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.83 billion, or $3.73 per share. Revenue was reported as $81.37 billion.

