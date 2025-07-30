Sturm Ruger: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHPORT, Conn. (AP) — SOUTHPORT, Conn. (AP) — Sturm Ruger & Co. (RGR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $17.2…

SOUTHPORT, Conn. (AP) — SOUTHPORT, Conn. (AP) — Sturm Ruger & Co. (RGR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $17.2 million in its second quarter.

The Southport, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of $1.05 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 41 cents per share.

The firearm maker posted revenue of $132.5 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RGR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RGR

