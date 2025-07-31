Stryker: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PORTAGE, Mich. (AP) — PORTAGE, Mich. (AP) — Stryker Corp. (SYK) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $884 million.…

The Portage, Michigan-based company said it had profit of $2.29 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, came to $3.13 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.06 per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $6.02 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.96 billion.

Stryker expects full-year earnings in the range of $13.40 to $13.60 per share.

