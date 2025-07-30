Strategic Education: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HERNDON, Va. (AP) — HERNDON, Va. (AP) — Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $32.3 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.37. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.52 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.42 per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $321.5 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $323.4 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STRA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STRA

