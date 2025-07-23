Stock Yards: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $34 million.

The bank, based in Louisville, Kentucky, said it had earnings of $1.15 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.05 per share.

The holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. posted revenue of $139.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $97.9 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $95.6 million.

