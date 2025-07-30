Stifel: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) on Wednesday reported net income of $155.1 million…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — ST. LOUIS (AP) — Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) on Wednesday reported net income of $155.1 million in its second quarter.

The company, based in St. Louis, said it had earnings of $1.34 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.71 per share.

The brokerage and investment banking firm posted revenue of $1.28 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $1.28 billion, beating Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SF

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.