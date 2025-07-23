Live Radio
Stewart Information Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

July 23, 2025, 4:33 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Stewart Information Services Corp. (STC) on Wednesday reported earnings of $31.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.13. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.34 per share.

The title insurance and real estate services company posted revenue of $722.2 million in the period.

