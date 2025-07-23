Stewart Information Services: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Stewart Information Services Corp. (STC) on Wednesday reported earnings of $31.9 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Stewart Information Services Corp. (STC) on Wednesday reported earnings of $31.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.13. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.34 per share.

The title insurance and real estate services company posted revenue of $722.2 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.