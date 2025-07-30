Steven Madden: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) on Wednesday reported a…

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y. (AP) — Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $39.5 million in its second quarter.

The Long Island City, New York-based company said it had a loss of 56 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 20 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The footwear and accessories retailer posted revenue of $559 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $575.9 million.

