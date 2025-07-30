Stepan Co.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — Stepan Co. (SCL) on Wednesday reported net income of $11.3 million in…

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — Stepan Co. (SCL) on Wednesday reported net income of $11.3 million in its second quarter.

The Northbrook, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 52 cents per share.

The specialty chemicals company posted revenue of $594.7 million in the period.

