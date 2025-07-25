Stellar Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Stellar Bancorp, Inc. (STEL) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $26.4 million. The…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Stellar Bancorp, Inc. (STEL) on Friday reported second-quarter net income of $26.4 million.

The Houston-based bank said it had earnings of 51 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $148.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $104.1 million, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $104.8 million.

