Steel Dynamics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $298.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Wayne, Indiana-based company said it had profit of $2.01.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.05 per share.

The steel producer and metals recycler posted revenue of $4.57 billion in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.63 billion.

