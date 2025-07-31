Standex: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SALEM, N.H. (AP) — SALEM, N.H. (AP) — Standex International Corp. (SXI) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $14.8…

SALEM, N.H. (AP) — SALEM, N.H. (AP) — Standex International Corp. (SXI) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $14.8 million.

The Salem, New Hampshire-based company said it had net income of $1.23 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.28 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.10 per share.

The equipment manufacturing company posted revenue of $222 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $214.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $55.8 million, or $4.64 per share. Revenue was reported as $790.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SXI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SXI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.