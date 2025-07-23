SS&C Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $180.8…

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $180.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Windsor, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 72 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.45 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.39 per share.

The financial services software maker posted revenue of $1.54 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.52 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, SS&C Technologies expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.44 to $1.50.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.53 billion to $1.57 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

SS&C Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.82 to $6.06 per share, with revenue ranging from $6.14 billion to $6.24 billion.

