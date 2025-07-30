SPS Commerce: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $19.7 million. On a…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — SPS Commerce Inc. (SPSC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $19.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of 52 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The provider of supply chain software services to businesses posted revenue of $187.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $185.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, SPS Commerce expects its per-share earnings to range from 96 cents to $1.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $191.7 million to $193.2 million for the fiscal third quarter.

SPS Commerce expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.99 to $4.04 per share, with revenue ranging from $759 million to $763 million.

