Sprouts Farmers: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $133.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had net income of $1.35.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.23 per share.

The natural and organic food retailer posted revenue of $2.22 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.17 billion.

Sprouts Farmers expects full-year earnings to be $5.20 to $5.32 per share.

