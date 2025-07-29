Spotify: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LUXEMBOURG (AP) — LUXEMBOURG (AP) — Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $97.6 million in its…

LUXEMBOURG (AP) — LUXEMBOURG (AP) — Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $97.6 million in its second quarter.

The Luxembourg-based company said it had a loss of 48 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.13 per share.

The music-streaming service operator posted revenue of $4.76 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.93 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Spotify said it expects revenue in the range of $4.77 billion.

