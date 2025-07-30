Spok: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK) on Wednesday reported net income of $4.6 million…

PLANO, Texas (AP) — Spok Holdings Inc. (SPOK) on Wednesday reported net income of $4.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had profit of 22 cents.

The communications services provider posted revenue of $35.7 million in the period.

Spok expects full-year revenue in the range of $138 million to $143.5 million.

