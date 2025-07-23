Southwest: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $213 million. On…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $213 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 39 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 43 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The airline posted revenue of $7.24 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.3 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LUV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LUV

