SouthState: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — SouthState Corporation (SSB) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $215.2 million.

The Winter Haven, Florida-based company said it had net income of $2.11 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $2.30 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $927.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $664.8 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $639.5 million.

