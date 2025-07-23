Southern Missouri Bancorp: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (SMBC) on Wednesday reported net income…

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (SMBC) on Wednesday reported net income of $15.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Poplar Bluff, Missouri-based company said it had net income of $1.39 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $77.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $47.6 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $58.6 million, or $5.18 per share. Revenue was reported as $182.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SMBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SMBC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.