Sonic Automotive: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sonic Automotive Inc. (SAH) on Thursday reported a loss of $45.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of $1.34. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.19 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.63 per share.

The auto dealer posted revenue of $3.66 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.64 billion.

