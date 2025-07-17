Snap-On: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Snap-On Inc. (SNA) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $250.3 million. The…

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Snap-On Inc. (SNA) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $250.3 million.

The Kenosha, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of $4.72 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.61 per share.

The tool and diagnostic equipment maker posted revenue of $1.18 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.15 billion.

