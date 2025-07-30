Smurfit Westrock: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN 4, Ireland (AP) — Smurfit Westrock Plc (SW) on Wednesday reported a loss of $28 million in its second…

DUBLIN 4, Ireland (AP) — Smurfit Westrock Plc (SW) on Wednesday reported a loss of $28 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin 4, Ireland-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and restructuring costs, were 45 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The paper and packaging company posted revenue of $7.94 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.92 billion.

