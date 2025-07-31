SM Energy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — SM Energy Co. (SM) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $201.7 million. The…

The Denver-based company said it had net income of $1.76 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.50 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.23 per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $792.9 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $780.1 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SM

