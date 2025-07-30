Sleep Number: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sleep Number Corp. (SNBR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $25 million in its…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sleep Number Corp. (SNBR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $25 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Minneapolis-based company said it had a loss of $1.09.

The seller of beds, mattresses and bedding products posted revenue of $327.9 million in the period.

Sleep Number expects full-year revenue of $1.45 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SNBR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SNBR

