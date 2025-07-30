Skyward: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. (SKWD) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $38.8 million.…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Inc. (SKWD) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $38.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 93 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 89 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 86 cents per share.

The property and casualty insurance holding company posted revenue of $319.9 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $324.4 million.

