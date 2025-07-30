Sixth St: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $59 million.…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $59 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 63 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 56 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $115 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $112.5 million.

