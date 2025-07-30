SiteOne Landscape: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $129…

ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (SITE) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $129 million.

The Roswell, Georgia-based company said it had net income of $2.86 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.89 per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.46 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SITE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SITE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.