Simulations Plus: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. (AP) — RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. (AP) — Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) on Monday reported a…

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. (AP) — RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. (AP) — Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) on Monday reported a loss of $67.3 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Research Triangle Park, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of $3.35. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 45 cents per share.

The maker of software used in pharmaceutical research posted revenue of $20.4 million in the period.

Simulations Plus expects full-year earnings in the range of 93 cents to $1.06 per share, with revenue in the range of $76 million to $80 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SLP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SLP

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.