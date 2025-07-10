Simply Good Foods: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — The Simply Good Foods Co. (SMPL) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $41.1…

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — The Simply Good Foods Co. (SMPL) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $41.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had net income of 40 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 51 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The nutritional foods company posted revenue of $381 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $380.1 million.

