Simmons First National: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Simmons First National Corp. (SFNC) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $54.8 million.

The Pine Bluff, Arkansas-based bank said it had earnings of 43 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 44 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $357.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $214.2 million, which also topped Street forecasts.

