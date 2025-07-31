Silvercrest: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) on Thursday reported profit of $1.9…

NEW YORK (AP) — Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (SAMG) on Thursday reported profit of $1.9 million in its second quarter.

The New York-based company said it had profit of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 25 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $30.7 million in the period.

