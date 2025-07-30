Silgan: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $89 million.…

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of 83 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.01 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.03 per share.

The packaging products supplier posted revenue of $1.54 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.53 billion.

Silgan expects full-year earnings in the range of $4 to $4.20 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SLGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SLGN

