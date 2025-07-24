Signs of a Sports Betting Disorder

With the massive rise of sports betting in the past few years, it may be no surprise that there are…

With the massive rise of sports betting in the past few years, it may be no surprise that there are more people struggling with a gambling addiction or disorder.

An estimated 2.5 million adults in the U.S. meet the criteria for having a severe gambling problem, according to the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG). There are an additional 5 million to 8 million who are classified as having a mild or moderate gambling problem, the NCPG reports. The DSM-5, used by mental health professionals to classify mental health disorders, includes gambling disorder as a category. While a gambling addiction is the general term used to describe problematic behavior associated with gambling, a gambling disorder is the clinical term used by professionals.

Nowadays, gambling isn’t just limited to playing the slots at a casino. With the press of just a few buttons on your smartphone and apps like FanDuel or DraftKings, you can win or lose money using games or a whole multitude of sports betting. Larger-scale gambling has even made headlines, such as baseball player Shohei Ohtani’s former translator, Ippei Mizuhara, pleading guilty to stealing more than $16 million from Ohtani to pay off his gambling debts.

Sports Gambling Disorders on the Rise

One major reason for the rise in sports betting traces back to a 2018 Supreme Court decision that outlawed the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act. That decision allowed states other than Nevada to offer sports betting. As of September 2024, 38 states and the District of Columbia now allow sports betting, which puts about two-thirds of Americans in states that allow sports betting. More states may follow suit soon.

“That decision on May 14, 2018, is possibly the most significant social change in America since the end of the Prohibition. … America is dancing with the devil, and there’s been virtually no discussion about it,” says Declan Hill, associate professor of investigations at the Henry C. Lee College of Criminal Justice and Forensic Sciences at the University of New Haven in New Haven, Connecticut. Hill’s books, “The Fix” and “The Insider’s Guide to Match-Fixing in Football,” focus on corruption and match-fixing within soccer.

Sports betting statistics show that gambling on sports is on the rise. For example, an estimated 68 million Americans bet a total of $23.1 billion on the 2024 Super Bowl, compared with $6 billion from 22.7 million Americans in 2019, according to ESPN.

Other factors contribute to the rise in sports betting and the risk of gambling disorders:

— With smartphones, it’s easier than ever to place a bet. “You can engage in gambling while you’re in bed or in the bathroom,” says Ted Hartwell, executive director of the Nevada Council on Problem Gambling in Las Vegas. He adds, “That’s all quite a change from what we were able to do before.”

— During the pandemic, we were disconnected from our usual in-person experiences and forced to do more activities online. For many, this included online betting. “Instead of physical travel to a casino, gambling platforms and apps bring instantaneous availability of gambling and sports betting. This new accessibility was synergized by pandemic-induced isolation,” says Dr. Gerald Busch, a member of the American Psychiatric Association’s Council on Addiction Psychiatry.

— Our brains get a rush of dopamine, a feel-good neurotransmitter, when gambling. That dopamine release happens whether you win or lose. For some people, receiving that dopamine hit is hard to stop no matter what losses are at stake.

— Advertising related to sports betting bombards us nowadays, raising more general interest in trying it. This advertising often occurs even around children, like when they’re watching football games. “You’re seeing A-list celebrities signing up to promote and push sports gambling to impressionable young people,” Hill says.

— Enticing starting offers advertise seemingly low-stakes points of entry. Sports betting apps and websites often advertise “risk-free” betting to start out, or they will offer to match a certain value of bets that you place while starting out. These offers make getting started with sports gambling seem less dangerous than it can end up being.

Sports Betting Disorder Risk Factors

Studies have shown that some risk factors are associated with higher likelihood of developing a gambling disorder. These include:

— Being between the ages of 18 and 24

— Being male

— Living alone

— Being single or married less than five years

— Having financial difficulties

— Growing up with parents who were gamblers or being raised by a single parent

Young men ages 18 to 24 are particularly vulnerable to sports betting addiction, Hartwell says. That’s because the brain area that affects impulse control is still under development. The ease with which the younger generation uses technology only contributes further to how easy sports betting can be. About 5% of teens and young adults who gamble go on to develop a gambling disorder, according to the American Psychiatric Association.

It’s also common for people in this age group to compare notes about their wins and losses, but especially their wins, which makes the prospects of gaining money seem higher, Hartwell adds.

Gambling addiction is more common when it begins early in life, according to the NCPG. The risk of gambling addiction also increases if there’s a family history of it.

Signs of a Gambling Disorder

The following are signs of gambling disorder:

— An inability to set a limit on how much money is spent gambling

— Chasing your losses — meaning, after you lose money through gambling, you often try again to “get even”

— Feeling restless or irritable if you’re trying to stop gambling

— Lying to others about how much you’re gambling

— Putting your relationships, schoolwork or job at risk to continue gambling

— Thinking a lot about gambling

— Turning to gambling to get away from a problem or stress

— Turning to others for funds so you can continue gambling

It may be hard to recognize you have a problem with gambling.

“In the majority of cases, there’s a period of denial. It’s often an extended process,” Hartwell says.

How to tell if someone else has a sports betting addiction

It sometimes can be hard to recognize someone has a gambling problem because there may be a lack of obvious physical signs, like coughing from cigarette smoking or falling over due to alcohol misuse, Hill says. Plus, the signs that are common for gambling addiction — keeping things secretive or seeming restless — also may mirror typical teen or young adult behavior, he adds.

The DSM-5 criteria for a gambling disorder are useful for health professionals to determine whether someone has an disorder related to sports betting or gambling. However, there are a few signs of a gambling disorder that a loved one might be able to recognize, including:

— Frequently asking friends and family members for money for sports betting

— Cancelling plans with friends or jeopardizing relationships to prioritize betting on sports

— Going to a phone gambling app frequently when stressed or bored

— Lying to others about the time and money spent on gambling

While some people with a gambling addiction frequent casinos and gambling apps, risks associated with gambling disorders can occur even if a person gambles only occasionally.

Gambling Disorder Treatment

If you think that you or someone you love is addicted to gambling, a good place to start is with 1-800-GAMBLER, which is free and available 24/7. Operated by the NCPG, 1-800-GAMBLER offers call, chat and text support. Workers there can refer you to resources in your area. The people who answer the phone are trained in helping those with gambling issues.

There may be similar help lines available for your specific state.

There also are support groups and other resources through Gamblers Anonymous or SMART Recovery. The website GamblersinRecovery.com provides information on in-person and online gambling disorder support groups. This makes it easier to find support no matter what time of day, Hartwell says.

When reaching out for a gambling disorder, mental health professionals are able to help through individual or group therapy, Busch says. The use of cognitive behavioral therapy can help address gambling impulses, including your triggers and what to do instead, he explains.

Mental health professionals like psychiatrists also can identify if you have any anxiety, depression, or other disorders that need treatment, Busch adds. About 96% of people with a gambling disorder have another psychiatric disorder, according to the American Psychiatric Association.

Gambling Disorder Prevention

Experts say that education for children and young adults about the dangers of gambling can work toward cutting down on this problem. However, Hartwell adds that federal funding should go toward assisting those addicted to gambling.

If you have a recognized gambling addiction or disorder, some things you can do to help prevent future gambling include:

— Reaching out to others for support. Whether it’s a hotline or a trusted friend or family member, talking to someone else about what you’re experiencing is an important first step.

— Distracting yourself by doing something else that feels fulfilling and hopeful. These activities could be something like going to the gym or for a run, reading a book, going for a hike, baking, cooking, meeting a friend for coffee or watching a non-sports TV channel.

— Giving yourself time to let the urge to gamble pass. Instead, choose a different task to complete first or call a friend.

Update 07/25/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.