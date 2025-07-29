Shutterstock: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) on Tuesday reported net income of $29.4 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) on Tuesday reported net income of $29.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 82 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.19 per share.

The online marketplace for royalty-free images and videos posted revenue of $267 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SSTK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SSTK

