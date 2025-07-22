Sherwin-Williams: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $754.7 million. On a per-share…

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $754.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cleveland-based company said it had net income of $3. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and severance costs, were $3.38 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.76 per share.

The paint and coatings maker posted revenue of $6.31 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.28 billion.

Sherwin-Williams expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.20 to $11.50 per share.

