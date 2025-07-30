Service Corp.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Service Corp. International (SCI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $122.9 million. On a…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Service Corp. International (SCI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $122.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 86 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, were 88 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 84 cents per share.

The funeral home and cemetery operator posted revenue of $1.07 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.05 billion.

Service Corp. expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.70 to $4 per share.

