Sensory Therapy for Dementia Patients

Have you ever had a scent — like vanilla or cinnamon — trigger a fond memory? Perhaps it reminded you of your grandmother’s cookies. Or maybe you’re transported back to high school whenever you hear a popular song from that time of your life. Your senses are activated, allowing you to experience pleasantries from yesteryear.

For people with dementia, a brain disease that results in cognitive decline, this recall is an important part of enriching their lives. Professionals working in senior living communities understand the importance of this reminiscence and commonly use an intervention called “sensory therapy” or “multisensory therapy” for dementia patients.

How Does Sensory Therapy Work?

Sensory therapy connects those with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia to their past, says Elizabeth Edgerly, senior director of community programs and services at the Alzheimer’s Association.

“While people living with dementia often experience short-term memory loss, many can recall far earlier memories, like a grade-school friend, a beloved song or favorite candy bar,” she adds.

Sense-related memories are deeply coded within the brain and typically stored in long-term memory. Sensory therapy thus uses a variety of activities to stimulate the five senses and elicit positive memories and emotions, Edgerly explains. That positivity sparks a range of emotional and physical benefits.

What Are the Benefits of Sensory Therapy?

The benefits of sensory therapy, according to Angela Kotschi, memory care program director at Certus Living, include:

— Reduced anxiety

— Improved mood

— Boosted engagement

— Restored sense of identity

Shared experiences, such as participating in a group performance or listening to a favorite song, also help create connections.

“The person with memory loss may not remember the event later, but they will remember the feeling,” Kotschi says. “And that feeling can carry them through the day with great calm and purpose.”

Traci Wagner, regional director of memory care at Sunrise Senior Living, adds that sensory stimulation is especially beneficial during the middle to late stages of dementia. At this time, people often have communication challenges and experience a surge in increased anxiety or disconnection.

“We introduce one sense at a time, allowing for a gentle, personalized approach,” she explains. “Additionally, we monitor responses to ensure the experience is soothing rather than overwhelming. To avoid sensory fatigue, sessions are kept brief yet meaningful, offering comfort and connection in a way that respects the resident’s needs.”

How to Use Sensory Therapy With Dementia Patients

Sensory therapy focuses on the five senses:

Sight

What we see can create either a calm or confused state, Kotschi explains.

“We use soft lighting, contrasting colors and simple, intentional visuals to promote peace and orientation,” she says.

Examples

— Nature projections

— 3D wall art

— Bubbling water features

— Family photos

— Pictures of other familiar images

— Light therapy

Sound

Auditory stimulation, such as playing a lullaby — such as one sung to a resident as a child or one they sang to their own children — “can evoke powerful memories and create meaningful opportunities for reminiscing,” Wagner says.

Wagner shares a story of a life enrichment manager at her community who was able to connect with a resident living with moderate dementia. That resident no longer spoke English because she reverted back to her first language. However, the manager found a lullaby in her native language and sang it along with the resident.

“We’ve found that these familiar sounds often bring comfort, spark conversation and help residents feel more grounded in their identity and past experiences,” Wagner says.

Examples

— Playing a person’s favorite music

— Listening to calming nature sounds

— Reading a favorite book aloud or listening to an audiobook

— Sitting in rhythmic chairs, such as rocking chairs

— Using quiet spoken cues

Touch

“Nothing replaces the power of human touch,” Kotschi says. “A hug, a hand to hold or a gentle rub on the arm can speak volumes.”

Beyond physical touch, residents can engage in tactile stimulation. Wagner suggests using fabrics of different textures (e.g., canvas, silk, velvet or fleece) so a dementia patient can have something comforting to feel between their fingers or fold.

Wagner also recalls how a Sunrise reminiscence coordinator shared a powerful moment with a resident who loved the ocean.

“She warmed a container of sand in the sun, then invited the resident to place their bare feet into it while ocean sounds played softly in the background,” she says.

The otherwise quiet and withdrawn resident experienced a personalized sensory experience that sparked a moment of connection and engagement.

“This illustrates the profound impact of thoughtful, individualized, touch-based activities,” Wagner notes.

Examples

— Weighted blankets

— Textured fabrics

— Fidget items

Taste

Kotschi says that taste is closely tied to memory. A familiar flavor can transport someone to another time in their life.

“We offer familiar bites like honey sticks, citrus slices and soft chocolate,” she says.

Using red plates can be beneficial as that color can help stimulate appetite. Kotschi says that it’s also helpful to serve small, manageable portions because it allows for self-feeding, which reinforces dignity and independence.

Examples

— Comfort foods

— Seasonal flavors

— Texture variations like crunchy granola or smooth pudding

Smell

Olfactory stimulation involves the use of specific scents that can spark memories and help calm anxiety.

“The sense of smell is powerful because it is directly linked to the brain’s limbic system, which governs emotions and memory and explains why certain scents can instantly evoke vivid memories or strong emotional reactions,” Wagner explains. “For example, the smell of a cigar or freshly mowed grass may evoke feelings associated with a father or grandfather or of childhood playing in the yard.”

Examples

— Lavender

— Peppermint

— Other aromatherapy scents

— Scented lotions combined with touch in a hand massage

Sensory Rooms for People With Dementia

Designing a space to engage the senses is important for dementia patients. Sensory rooms are filled with soothing items that engage all senses.

Reflection rooms at Sunrise locations, Wagner says, are calming spaces where overstimulated residents can engage in multisensory experiences.

“These spaces typically feature water elements or soft background music, along with a Snoezelen cart filled with sensory items to engage all five senses,” Wagner says. “For instance, a highly visual resident might enjoy watching the night sky projected onto the walls and ceiling while listening to soothing sounds, or the life enrichment manager may help a resident who can no longer garden through aromatherapy, brightly colored pictures of flowers and feeling potting soil.”

At their memory atelier, Kotschi says staff focused on a key question when designing the space: What touches us all as human beings?

“We combined those answers — soft textures, natural light, soothing sounds, comforting scents, personal memories — into a safe, nurturing space,” she explains.

One example is a Nordic Sensi Chair, which they use to blend therapeutic movement, comforting vibration and calming sounds to relieve anxiety, depression and even insomnia.

“We didn’t design clinical intervention. We created a sanctuary,” Kotschi says. “It’s a place that brings emotion, memory and connection to life.”

The Alzheimer’s Association encourages memory care facilities, long-term care settings and family caregivers to practice person-centered care, Edgerly adds.

“Find activities that are the best fit for the individual,” she advises. “The goal is to find activities that meet them where they are in that moment and help them enjoy life with dignity.”

