Sensient: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Sensient Technologies Corp. (SXT) on Friday reported earnings of $37.6 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 88 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 94 cents per share.

The maker of colors, flavors and fragrances posted revenue of $414.2 million in the period.

Sensient expects full-year earnings to be $3.13 to $3.23 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SXT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SXT

