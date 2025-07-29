Sensata: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — Sensata Technologies Holding NV (ST) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $60.7…

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — ATTLEBORO, Mass. (AP) — Sensata Technologies Holding NV (ST) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $60.7 million.

The Attleboro, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 41 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and amortization costs, were 87 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 84 cents per share.

The maker of sensing, electrical protection, control and power management products posted revenue of $943.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $933.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Sensata expects its per-share earnings to range from 81 cents to 87 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $900 million to $930 million for the fiscal third quarter.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ST

