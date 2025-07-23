Selective Insurance: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BRANCHVILLE, N.J. (AP) — BRANCHVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $85.9…

BRANCHVILLE, N.J. (AP) — BRANCHVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Selective Insurance Group Inc. (SIGI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $85.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Branchville, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of $1.36. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were $1.31 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.55 per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $1.33 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.32 billion, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.31 billion.

