Select Medical: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (AP) — MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Select Medical Holdings Corp. (SEM) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $40.6…

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (AP) — MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Select Medical Holdings Corp. (SEM) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $40.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 32 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The hospital and rehabilitation center operator posted revenue of $1.34 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SEM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SEM

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.