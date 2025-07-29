Seagate: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $488 million.…

SINGAPORE (AP) — SINGAPORE (AP) — Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $488 million.

On a per-share basis, the Singapore-based company said it had net income of $2.24. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.59 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.46 per share.

The electronic storage maker posted revenue of $2.44 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.41 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.47 billion, or $6.77 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.1 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Seagate expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.10 to $2.50.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.35 billion to $2.65 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

