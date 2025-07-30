Scotts: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MARYSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — MARYSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. (SMG) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $149.1…

The Marysville, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $2.54 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.59 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.19 per share.

The lawn and garden products company posted revenue of $1.19 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.23 billion.

Scotts expects full-year earnings to be $3.50 per share.

