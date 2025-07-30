Scorpio Tankers: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MONACO (AP) — MONACO (AP) — Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $73.5 million. On a…

MONACO (AP) — MONACO (AP) — Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $73.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the company said it had net income of $1.53. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.41 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.03 per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $230.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $222.8 million.

