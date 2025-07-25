Scholastic: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Scholastic Corp. (SCHL) on Thursday reported earnings of $15.4 million in its…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Scholastic Corp. (SCHL) on Thursday reported earnings of $15.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 59 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 87 cents per share.

The publishing, education and media company posted revenue of $508.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.9 million, or 7 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.63 billion.

