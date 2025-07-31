Schneider National: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Schneider National Inc. (SNDR) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income…

Schneider National Inc. (SNDR) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $36 million.

The Green Bay, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to 21 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 21 cents per share.

The trucking company posted revenue of $1.42 billion in the period, also meeting Street forecasts.

Schneider National expects full-year earnings in the range of 75 cents to 95 cents per share.

