Savers Value: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Savers Value Village Inc. (SVV) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $18.9…

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Savers Value Village Inc. (SVV) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $18.9 million.

The Bellevue, Washington-based company said it had net income of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The retailer of second-hand merchandise posted revenue of $417.2 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $407.8 million.

Savers Value expects full-year earnings in the range of 41 cents to 48 cents per share, with revenue in the range of $1.67 billion to $1.69 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SVV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SVV

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.